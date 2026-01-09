Akasa Air Receives IATA Membership Within 3 Years Of Commencing Operations After Securing Global Safety Certification

Akasa Air becomes an official member of IATA, strengthening its global standing after achieving key international safety standards | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 09: Akasa Air became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association representing over 360 carriers across the world that account for more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

Membership secured after safety audit

Akasa Air secured admission into IATA in just over three years of commencing operations, following its achievement of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), a safety milestone recognising its global operational standards, which is a mandatory prerequisite for membership.

IATA’s role in global aviation

Notably, IATA plays a critical role in shaping international aviation standards across safety, security, sustainability, technology and operational efficiency, while also providing a platform for collaboration among airlines, regulators and industry partners worldwide.

Global engagement and collaboration

According to industry experts, Akasa Air’s induction into IATA enhances the airline’s global standing and enables deeper engagement with international stakeholders.

Akasa Air said it will actively participate in industry-wide dialogue, contribute to the development of best practices, and collaborate on initiatives related to safety management, digital transformation and sustainable aviation.

IATA welcomes Akasa Air

Sheldon Hee, regional vice president for Asia-Pacific at IATA, said, “India’s aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and US$53.6 billion in economic contribution. We look forward to engaging with Akasa Air and to their active participation in shaping the airline industry’s agenda, priorities and initiatives in India, the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”

Akasa Air on global recognition

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said: “Akasa Air’s membership underscores our disciplined approach to growth, and our unwavering commitment to meeting the highest global standards of safety, operational excellence and sustainability. We are confident that this association will strengthen our global credibility and position Akasa as a future-ready Indian airline on the world stage.”

