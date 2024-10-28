Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Kicks Off in Goa from Nov 22

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 | jishnu

Royal Enfield is all set to host Motoverse 2024, promising a thrilling blend of motorcycling, music, and culture from November 22 to 24 in Vagator, Goa. This year’s edition will introduce several new attractions, including the Slide School Cup, exclusive MTV Hustle collaborations, and Royal Enfield's iconic “Maut ka Kuan.”

The event will once again feature its five signature themes – MotoThrill, MotoSonic, MotoVille, MotoShop, and MotoReel – offering adrenaline-packed rides, live performances, and cultural experiences. In a fresh twist, MotoShop and MotoVille will showcase collaborations with local brands like Rafu’d and Goa Brewing Company, adding a unique flavor to the festival.

Motoverse 2024 promises to revive crowd favorites, including the iconic "Ride to Motoverse," adrenaline-packed dirt track races, and showcases of custom motorcycle builds. The event will feature an eclectic mix of music, headlined by popular artists like Ritviz and The Raghu Dixit Project, alongside emerging talents such as Ankur Tewari and Rajakumari. With a seamless blend of motorsport thrills and live performances, this edition aims to create an immersive experience for riders and music lovers alike.

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 |

In addition to electrifying performances, Motoverse 2024 will bring the world of fashion to the MotoSonic stage with exclusive Royal Enfield Apparel showcases across three distinct themes—Vintage on Day 1, Adrenaline on Day 2, and City on Day 3. Prominent personalities like Harnaaz Sandhu, Milind Soman, Satyadeep Misra, Sunny Kaushal, and Rhea Singha will walk the ramp as showstoppers. For those seeking adventure beyond the event grounds, curated rides offer a glimpse of Goa’s charm. Riders can explore Fontainhas' colorful streets on the Latin Trail, venture into Chorao’s lush mangroves on the Nature Trail, or enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the Goa Brewing Company on the Brewery Tour.

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 |

Motoverse 2024 promises an impressive artist line-up over its three-day event from November 22 to 24. The festivities kick off on Day 1 with performances by Ankur & the Ghalat Family, Karan Kanchan & Friends featuring MC Altaf, D'Evil, and Tech Panda x Kenzani on the Main Stage. The MotoShop will showcase emerging talents from Spotify Radar, including Gini, Osho Jain, and Zephyrtone.

Day 2 will see captivating acts like Agam, Rajakumari featuring Shah Rule, and Ritviz take the stage, while the MotoShop hosts Bharg Kale and House of Tuneman presenting Folk of Tuneman. The final day will feature The Raghu Dixit Project, Bloodywood, and Raftaar on the Main Stage, with additional performances from Kiss Nuka and Moli Gala Recording Company in the MotoShop. Enthusiasts can register for the event on the Royal Enfield website to ensure they don’t miss out on the excitement.