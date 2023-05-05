 Route Mobile's subsidiary acquires Mobilelink Telecomunicaciones SpA for $40,000
FPJ Web Desk
Route Mobile Limited's step down subsidiary Masiv Chile SpA on Thursday acquired 100 per cent stake in Mobilelink Telecomunicaciones SpA for $40,000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Masiv Chile acquired Mobilelink in order to enter voice business in Chile as it has voice and SMS license in Chile.

Mobilelink Telecomunicaciones

The company was incorporated in 2021 and has a presence primarily in Chile. According to the exchange filing the company had not commenced any commercial activity yet. Mobile Telecomunicaciones is a cloud communication platform as a service provider in Chile.

Route Mobile launches SMS fraud prevention solution

Route Mobile last month launched Route Guard, an innovative blockchain based AI and ML solution, with advanced security features to prevent spamming and phishing attacks.

Route Mobile shares

The shares of Route Mobile on Friday at 10:29 am IST were at Rs 1,282.10, up by 1.35 per cent.

