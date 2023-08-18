Route Mobile Partners With Vodafone Idea To Provide A2P SMS Monetization Solutions |

Route Mobile Limited, a leading CPaaS company, has entered into partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to deploy and implement its suite of end-to-end A2P monetization solutions, for all A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network (including erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks), the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Route Mobile A2P monetization solutions to VIL

As part of this arrangement, Route Mobile will provide comprehensive A2P monetization solutions to VIL by deploying its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven analytical firewall solution, an SMS Hub on the VIL network, and aggregating international A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network.

“I am delighted about this partnership. VIL is an important operator in the country and our firewall solution will further help them protect their customers against Spam and Phishing. We are honored and extremely pleased to build on our relationship with the erstwhile Idea Cellular team, and re-engage with the expanded Vodafone Idea family to offer our comprehensive solution suite for their network," said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO, Route Mobile.

Route Mobile’s A2P SMS firewall

Route Mobile has deployed its firewall solutions for several Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe, and VIL stands to benefit from the revenue maximization delivered by these solutions.

Route Mobile’s A2P SMS firewall enables MNOs to safeguard their customers from unwanted and malicious messages, with innovative, real-time traffic analysis and detection solutions. The solution leverages proprietary message simulators, traffic analysis and forecasting tools, business intelligence, data analysis and intelligence databases to offer effective blocking of illegitimate grey route traffic and monetization of A2P SMS traffic on the network.

The erstwhile Idea Cellular network was leveraging Route Mobile’s firewall solutions (till April 2022) to identify, block and optimally monetize grey route traffic on its network. Under the new engagement, Route Mobile’s solutions will be deployed across the entire Vodafone Idea network on an exclusive basis.

Route Mobile Ltd shares

The shares of Route Mobile on Friday at 12:23 pm IST were at Rs 1,547.85, up by 1.11 percent.

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares

The shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday at 12:24 pm IST were at Rs 7.55, down by 2.58 percent.