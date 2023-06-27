Vodafone Idea Hopes To Raise ₹20,000 Crore From Equity Funds To Cut Debt And Boost Operations

File Photo

From a debt burden caused by AGR dues to its inability to pay Indus Towers on time, different factors have pushed Vodafone Idea to the brink of a shut down on multiple occasions. But thanks to payment plans that worked out and a stake acquisition by the government, the embattled telco has been able ton survive.

Now Vodafone Idea is hoping to raise Rs 20,000 crore, and is already talking to four equity funds regarding the same.

Deal to help Vodafone Idea pay back dues to DoT

The department of telecom is also reportedly confident about the debt-ridden telco getting back on track, although it isn't clear by when Vodafone Idea will raise the funds.

Reports of the deal have emerged as Vodafone Idea is supposed to repay a major portion of its dues to the telecom authority by 2026.

While competitors Airtel and Reliance Jio are engaged in a race to capture the 5G market, Vodafone Idea is lagging behind in the absence of capital.

Until the company is able to raise funds, it cannot launch 5G operations and the expansion of its 4G internet services is also stuck.

The government's decision to convert dues into a 33 per cent equity in Vodafone Idea, opened up a window for the telco to talk to investors.