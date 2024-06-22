GST Council Introduces Nationwide Aadhaar-based Biometric Authentication to Curb Fake Invoicing

Govt Rolling Out Pan-India Biometric Authentication To Prevent GST Fraud | X

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at its 53rd meeting on Saturday decided to roll out pan-India Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to check fake invoicing used to fraudulently claim input tax credit (ITC) by unscrupulous elements, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Two pilot projects for biometric authentication have already been carried out successfully and now the facility will be rolled out nationwide in a phased manner, the Finance Minister said at a press conference.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the 53rd meeting of the GST Council, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today.



Along with the Union Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary; Chief Ministers of Goa and Meghalaya; Deputy Chief Ministers… pic.twitter.com/9zge8ahX8R — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 22, 2024

To facilitate GST registration, Aadhaar biometric authentication will become mandatory for new registrations across the country, she added. "This will help us to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices," FM Sitharaman said.

#GSTCouncilMeeting | There is going to be a rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on an all-India basis. This will help us to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices in the cases: Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman on the 53rd… pic.twitter.com/6Vw3dSmEA4 — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 22, 2024

FM Sitharaman also said that a Group of Ministers (GoM) for reationalising GST rates has been set up, which will submit a status report in the next meeting.

Read Also GST Council Announces Uniform GST Rates and Exemptions; Check For More Details

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary will chair the GoM. FM Sitharaman said that while a lot of decisions were taken at Saturday's meeting, not all GST issues could be included in the agenda.

The GST Council will meet again after the Budget Session of Parliament is over to take up these issues. The meeting is likely to be held in mid-August, she added.