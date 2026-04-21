Rolex Rings Share Price At ₹161.08, Up 15.49% Today; Hits ₹163.34 High As Board To Consider First-Ever Buyback Plan

Stock Surges on Buyback News. |

Rolex Rings Share Price: Shares of auto components maker Rolex Rings saw a sharp rally on April 21, rising 15.49 percent to Rs 161.08. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 163.34.

The strong move came after the company announced that its board will consider a share buyback proposal, lifting investor confidence.

First-Time Buyback Plan

The company informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Thursday to review a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares.

If approved, this will be the first time Rolex Rings undertakes a buyback, marking an important step in rewarding shareholders.

Limited Corporate Actions So Far

Rolex Rings has had very limited corporate actions in the past. In October 2025, the company carried out its first stock split.

Under this move, one share with a face value of Rs 10 was split into 10 shares of Rs 1 each. Apart from this, the company has not issued bonus shares or declared dividends so far.

Shareholding Pattern

As of the March quarter, promoters held a 52.2 percent stake in the company.

Domestic mutual funds owned 28.7 percent, while more than 71,000 retail investors held around 8.8 percent stake, showing wide participation.

Strong Stock Performance

The stock has delivered impressive returns recently. It has gained about 39 percent over the past one month.

At the current price of Rs 161.08, the stock is well above its split-adjusted IPO price of Rs 90 and is nearing its 52-week high of Rs 166.

Investors Watch Board Outcome

Market experts say that a buyback often signals confidence from the company and a strong financial position.

It also shows the company’s intent to return value to shareholders. Investors are now closely watching the upcoming board meeting, where the final decision on the buyback will be taken.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.