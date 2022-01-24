Robust online payment security features by Zaakpay

Security has become a prime concern for online payment companies. With the increasing number of online payment security breaches, digital payments have become very complicated. Thus, robust security features are needed to protect your online payment information.

With the help of Zaakpay security features, you'll be able to take the security of your online payments to the next level. The robust online payment security features of Zaakpay are designed to prevent cyber-attacks and ensure a safe, secure experience for customers. These features include a PCI DSS compliant SSL certificate, card authentication, and real-time monitoring of payments. As a customer, you are guaranteed that your debit and credit card information will remain safe and when your payment goes through a third party, your data is completely protected.

What are some of the risks in Online Payment?

With the advancement and popularity of digital payments, the reliance on online payment security has increased. Unfortunately, many of these digital payment mechanisms are not yet secure, which can lead to various risks in the present as well as in the future. There are a variety of risks that could arise when using digital currency, including service interruptions, account compromise, data corruption, identity theft, or fraud. Hence, it's important to safeguard your clients and business payments from any such threats to prevent any loss of money or crucial data.

What is Online Payment Security?

Online Payment Security is a platform solution that allows you to keep your business safe from any cyber thieves and fraudsters all the way through the payment process. It helps in improving the customer experience with smooth transactions, quick response time, and reduced operating costs.

How does Online Payment Security work?

Online payment security consists of three main features, private-key encryption, public-key encryption, and tokenization. Tokenization is the process of replacing sensitive financial information with a unique substitute, for example, a non-financial identifier such as a temporary email address or an account number. Tokenization-enabled payment gateways are available at a reasonable cost to merchants. Zaakpay is a well-known name among gateway services that use techniques like tokenization to ensure utmost security. The goal of these advancements is to provide greater protection against fraud and hacking.

Robust Online Payment Security Features by Zaakpay

Online payment security has become very significant these days. Hence, it poses a concern for online businesses and their customers to handle security issues posed by new internet technologies and the increasing number of frauds. Zaakpay provides advanced anti-fraud measures and robust customer protection.

Following are the robust online payment security features of Zaakpay:

Fraud Detection : Identifying fraudulent activities and preventing them before they happen is the first step towards having a good payment gateway. As the regulatory landscape constantly changes, it can be difficult for businesses to keep up. However, there are ways to improve your chances of avoiding this blight. Implementing an advanced fraud detection system, such as Zaakpay, the business can reduce its chances of losing huge money in payment transactions. This technology is built to detect suspicious activity by leveraging advanced patterns.

PCI DSS compliant : The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a set of regulations and criteria designed to secure sensitive cardholder data, credit, and transactions and make standardized data security measures more widely adopted. The standard establishes a set of technological and operational standards for safeguarding financial information. The PCI DSS is designed to safeguard cardholder information and sensitive authentication data wherever it is processed, stored, or transmitted.

SSL Certificate : An SSL certificate is a digital certificate that permits an encrypted connection and offers authentication for a website. It also educates the customer that the web service host demonstrated domain ownership to the certificate authority at the time of certificate issuance.

Real-time monitoring of payments : Payments that are initiated and settled almost instantly are known as real-time payments (RTP). Zaakpay's real-time payment networks are ideally accessible 24 *7*365, which implies they are always available to execute transactions. Weekends and holidays are included.

Two-factor authentication : Besides encrypting sensitive data, your payment gateway must also implement two-factor authentication. If you're getting spammy emails, you can prevent them by encrypting your data using the SSL protocol. This way, you'll be able to stop hackers and keep your business safe. Zaakpay's online payment system employs two-factor authentication, CVVs, and OTPs, as well as the ability for customers to add their cards to a hotlist in the event of a questionable transaction. All of these initiatives and features go a long way toward protecting B2B enterprises from fraudulent transactions.

Conclusion

As online transactions increase on the internet, having a robust payment security policy is a must for any online business. Security features provided by Zaakpay are a vital tool for businesses to keep their customers safe. With its low rates and feature-rich payment links, Zaakpay is a smart choice for businesses in the digital age. To survive in this competitive market, you need to keep up with the latest trends in online payment security. Moreover, a reputable payment gateway will offer additional services that improve your overall business performance. In other words, it is vital to use the right online payment gateway to protect your business.

