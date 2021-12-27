Roastea expands footprint across India; soon to launch D2C online vertical

Roastea has been expanding its footprints across Indian corporates, hospitals, government entities and industrial sectors, amongst others. The rapidly-growing footprint of Roastea began with coffee and tea vending machines and has grown to over 300 vending machines on ground and under installation in 2021.

Talking about how Roastea stands out, Founder of Roastea, Anurag Bhamidipaty said, "Our Fresh-Milk based vending machines are the perfect "Pantry Replacement" that an office has been looking for. We use our own coffee and tea blend with specially curated green tea to satisfy the customers' palates. Our dedicated in-house tech team and house customer service team are always available for instant support. We are competitive and are far better priced as compared to our competitors."

Founder of Roastea, Chaitanya Bhamidipaty added, "With a keen focus on homemade chais, people just love to relish our masala chais. We have received multiple inquiries for our vending machines to be placed in their households. Believe it or not, we're going to revolutionize the much-loved Indian beverages with our vending machines while saving their time and energy."

Presently, Roastea holds pan-India contracts with several corporate companies. Within one year of starting our business and just 17-18 operational months during a pandemic hit market, we've scaled new heights.

So far, we are present in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. With a focus to expand pan- India, we're improving, excelling and going extra miles to establish ourselves as a beverage connoisseur brand across the country," said Founder of Roastea, Anurag Bhamidipaty.

From serving 30,000 customers a day to doubling up the target in the coming days, Roastea is carving out a niche in the Indian beverage market, with enriching taste, a never-seen-before product portfolio, quality commitment, customer satisfaction and hassle-free services.

The current revenue rate is a whopping Rs 6 crores. Roastea has a wide portfolio ranging from filter coffees, western-style coffees (Cappuccino, Latte, Americano), Indian Masala Chais (Elaichi, Ginger, Masala, Tulsi and Lemongrass) to Artisanal Green Teas (Detox Kahwa, Kashmiri Kesar Kahwa, Lemon Ginger and Honey Lemon).

The product basket also includes haldi-milk and kaadha as immunity boosters.

Roastea leverages IoT Technology in its vending machines to analyze consumer behavior, track customer preferences and record consumption matrix. Touch-less dispensing (through a QR code facility) and Inventory Management empower Roastea vending machines to be smart, safe and quick in the Post-COVID-19 era.

Roastea has also managed to strengthen its presence in the B2C vertical through airport kiosks across India. Expanding their B2C vertical, Roastea is all set to launch their Cafe in an upscale part of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

With a specially curated menu focused on diverse categories of food and beverages, Roastea Cafe is set to become a buzzing venue for foodies in the city.

Roastea's soon-to-launch direct-to-customer (D2C) online vertical makes Premium Coffee and Artisinal Tea available for customers through their website, Amazon, Flipkart and other e- commerce websites. Roastea is a one-stop-shop for all coffee and chai lovers.

