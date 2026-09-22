RITES Secures Updated ₹154.65 crore Railway Electrification Project From South Central Railway

RITES Secures Updated ₹154.65 crore Railway Electrification Project |

Mumbai: RITES Ltd announced on 22 September 2026 that it has received an update for a major order involving project management consultancy services for railway electrification. The project, awarded by South Central Railway, covers the Bidar-Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) section, spanning 110 RKM.

Project Scope and Value

The revised project cost for the electrification initiative is ₹154.65 crore, excluding GST and RITES fees. This represents an increase from the original project cost of ₹97.96 crore, which also excluded GST and RITES fees.

Contract Details

The service is being executed on a Cost Plus turnkey basis. RITES previously intimated about securing this major order on 21 September 2020.

Entity Awarding

South Central Railway is the entity that awarded the order. The transaction is between a government entity and a government company.

Project Status

The project is domestic in nature and is currently ongoing. It is not considered a related party transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.