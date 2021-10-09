Rahul Mithal takes over as CMD, RITES Ltd.

Rahul Mithal has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, on October 7, 2021. Mithal is a Mechanical Engineer from Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (SCRA 1985 Batch). He has also done MBA (Finance) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is a Fellow of Institution of Mechanical Engineers (UK) and a Chartered Engineer registered with the Engineering Council (UK).

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:19 AM IST