e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:19 AM IST

Rahul Mithal takes over as CMD, RITES Ltd.

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Rahul Mithal has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, on October 7, 2021. Mithal is a Mechanical Engineer from Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (SCRA 1985 Batch). He has also done MBA (Finance) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is a Fellow of Institution of Mechanical Engineers (UK) and a Chartered Engineer registered with the Engineering Council (UK).

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of sadhavi Devagya performed
Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal