RITES Partners With OIL To Develop Duliajan Township As Mini Smart City

RITES Partners With OIL

RITES Ltd, a prime transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited, the second largest National Oil Company, to develop Duliajan Township, Assam, as a Mini Smart City, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

RITES collaborates with OIL

As part of the MoU, RITES will undertake an extensive study, review the existing system and prepare a suitable/feasible design to develop Duliajan Township, managed and operated by OIL, as a Mini Smart City.

The collaboration, aimed at reviving the Township, entails infrastructure works such as review of existing drainage system and design, DPR for integration of Solid Waste Management System, review of road & traffic network and plan for parking facilities. Besides, RITES will offer its expertise for buildings, horticulture and beautification works.

Leveraging its core strength of consultancy, RITES continues to provide comprehensive, efficient, and advanced solutions for developing infrastructure and related facilities in North-Eastern states.

RITES Ltd shares

About RITES

RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.