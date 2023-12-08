Tejas Networks Subsidiary Saankhya Labs Receives Provisional Purchase Order Worth ₹96.42 Cr From NSIL | Image: Tejas Networks (Representative)

Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks on Friday announced that it has received a Provisional Purchase order worth Rs. 96.42 Crores (excluding GST) from NSIL (NewSpace India Limited, a wholly owned Government of India undertaking/Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the administrative control of Department of Space), the company announced through an exchnage filing.

Nature of order

The order is for Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Two-Way MSS Terminals (Xponders) for Vessel communication and Support System in Marine Fishing Vessels for Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) along the coastal states of India.

As part of this contract, Saankhya Labs in co-ordination with NSIL, ISRO and the Department of Fisheries shall deploy its indigenously designed and developed satellite terminals (Xponders) on motorized and mechanized fishing vessels. Once commissioned, the network shall provide vessel communication and support system enhancing the safety and security for fishermen and would mitigate sea-borne threat concerns from national security perspective. The Xponders also enable navigational assistance, automatic boundary crossing alarm and emergency weather alerts to fishermen.

“We are delighted to win this prestigious contract from NSIL. Having operationalized a similar project for mechanized vessels in Tamil Nadu in partnership with ISRO earlier, we are fully geared up to support Government of India’s efforts to deploy this network across the coastal states of India” said Mr. Parag Naik, CEO and Co-founder of Saankhya Labs.

Tejas Networks shares

The shares of Tejas Networks on Friday at 12:28 pm IST were trading at Rs 840.60, up by 1.08 percent.