Rishabh Instrument's IPO Measures 31.65 Times Demand On Final Day

(L-R) Mr. Dineshkumar Musalekar, Group CEO, Mr. Narendra Goliya, CMD and Mr. Nitinkumar Deshpande, Head – Marketing, Business Development of Rishabh Instruments Limited with product display at IPO Press Conference, Mumbai |

The Initial Public Offering of Rishabh Instruments Limited, a global energy efficiency solution company, focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products and aluminium high pressure die castings with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive and industrial sectors, was subscribed 31.65 times on the final day of bidding.

The issue received bids of 24,65,26,010 shares against the offered 77,90,202 equity shares, at a price band of ₹418-441, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was subscribed 72.54 times, Non-Institutional Investors Portion was subscribed 31.29 times, whereas Retail Portion was subscribed 8.43 times.

DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer and KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Offer. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Rishabh Instruments

According to the F&S report mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus (“RHP”), the Company is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of analog panel meters and is also one of the leading global manufacturers and suppliers of low voltage current transformers. For meters, controllers, and recorders, Lumel is the most popular brand in Poland, and Lumel Alucast is one of the leading non-ferrous pressure casting players in Europe.

Read Also Rishabh Instruments Raises ₹147 Cr From Anchor Investors

Rishabh Instruments’ revenue from operations increased by 21.11% from Rs 470.25 crore in Fiscal 2022 to Rs 569.54 crore in Fiscal 2023, primarily driven by increase in revenue from sale of goods and from sale of services, whereas profit grew to Rs 49.69 crore in Fiscal 2023, as compared to Rs 49.65 crore in Fiscal 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)