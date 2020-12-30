RIL-BP invite bids for KG D6 deep water gas

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP Exploration Alpha Limited (BPEAL) have invited bids through an online platform companies for the gas produced from the KG D6 basin in Kakinanda.

In a public notice, RIL and BP while inviting bids said they expect to sell the gas from February 1, 2021.

"The gas produced for KG D6 will be available for sale at the delivery point at Gadimoga near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh tentatively from 01 February 2021," RIL and BP said in the notice.

Crisil Risk and Infrastructure Solutions has been appointed by the consortium to conduct the bidding process for sale of gas through an online web based electronic bidding platform.

The consortium is currently producing and developing deep water gas fields under the production sharing contract with the government.

Earlier this month, RIL and BP had announced the start of production from the R Cluster, ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the Kakinada coast.

RIL and BP are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 Â- R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ Â- which together are expected to meet 15 per cent of India's gas demand by 2023. These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block.

RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67 per cent participating interest and BP holds a 33.33% participating interest.

R Cluster is the first of the three projects to come onstream. The field is located about 60 kilometers from the existing KG D6 Control & Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast and comprises a subsea production system tied back to CRP via a subsea pipeline. Located at a water depth of greater than 2000 meters, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in 2021.