RIL, Adani Group, 17 others evince interest to set up solar PV units under PLI scheme

As many as 19 firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Group and Tata have evinced interest for setting up solar manufacturing units under a production linked incentive scheme of the government.

In April this year, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 4,500 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing capacity of solar PV modules.

The scheme is aimed at adding 10,000 MW manufacturing capacity of integrated solar PV modules entailing direct investment of Rs 17,200 crore.

"RIL, Adani Group, First Solar, Shirdi Sai and Jindal Poly have applied under the scheme for manufacturing polysilicon (stage-I), wafer (stage-II) and cells and modules (stage-III & IV). L&T, Coal India Ltd (CIL), ReNew and Cubic have bid for Stage II, III and IV," the source told PTI.

The source also said nine other firms namely Acme, Avaada, Megha Engineering, Vikram Solar, Tata, Waaree, Premier, Emmvee and Jupiter have evinced interest for stage III and IV (cell, modules).

Solar capacity addition presently depends largely upon imported solar PV cells and modules as the domestic manufacturing industry has limited operational capacities of solar PV cells and modules.

The PLI scheme -- National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules -- approved by the Union Cabinet, is aimed at reducing import dependence in a strategic sector like electricity.

Under the scheme, solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent competitive bidding process.

The PLI will be disbursed for 5 years post commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants, on sales of high efficiency solar PV modules.

Manufacturers will be rewarded for higher efficiencies of solar PV modules and also for sourcing their material from the domestic market.

Thus, the PLI amount will increase with increased module efficiency and increased local value addition.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:35 PM IST