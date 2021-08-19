Rezo.ai ramps up AI-powered contact center with over 10 vernacular languages

Advertisement

Rezo.ai, AI-powered contact center, has added 10+ vernacular languages to enable multilingual customer support this festive season. It comprehends customer queries in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Hinglish along with southern languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, etc., and is also able to respond to the jargon or lingos with relevant information. Rezo.ai claims it analyzes customer–agent interactions, coaches and trains agents, and enhances CX with in-built robotic process automation (RPA), according to a press release.

Dr. Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist & Co-Founder said that, “With the festive season nearly two months away, businesses are expecting sales volume to jump up exponentially. It is imperative that they leverage new-age technologies to ensure a seamless experience for their customers thereby gaining a competitive advantage. We have been seeing immense traction from our customers ahead of the festive season and are certain to deliver substantial value to cater to the ever-evolving needs of end customers, creating a win-win situation for both.”

Founded in 2017 by an IITian couple – Manish and Rashi Gupta, Rezo.ai is powered by Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Predictive Intelligence, and other proprietary algorithms.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:46 PM IST