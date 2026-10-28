Revas–Karanja Bridge To Cut Uran-Alibaug Travel Time To 30 Minutes; Land Acquisition Delays Approach Roads | AI

Raigad: The ambitious Revas–Karanja Bridge project, which aims to cut travel time between Uran and Alibaug from over two hours to just 30 minutes, is progressing across Dharamtar Creek. However, land acquisition and compensation-related delays have slowed construction of approach roads at both ends. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is targeting March 2028 for completion of the four-lane bridge.

Project: Revas–Karanja Bridge

Location: Dharamtar Creek, connecting Karanja near Uran with Revas near Alibaug

Bridge length in water: 2 km

Total project length: Over 10 km, including approach roads

Structure: Four-lane bridge

Height above creek: Approximately 31.5 metres

Pedestrian facility: 1.5-metre-wide pathway

Implementing agency: Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)

Construction agency: Afcons Infrastructure

Target completion: March 2028

Travel Time: Before VS After

Current Road Journey

Distance: Approximately 70 km

Travel time: Over 2 hours

After Bridge Completion

Expected travel time: Around 30 minutes

Direct road connectivity between Uran and Alibaug

Land Acquisition holds up approach Roads

While construction of the main bridge across Dharamtar Creek is progressing, land acquisition and compensation-related delays have slowed work at the Karanja and Revas ends.

Key hurdles:

Nearly 8 km of land needs to be acquired for the project.

Around 4.5 km involves government-owned land.

A significant portion belongs to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and needs to be transferred to MSRDC.

Compensation payments for private land parcels are pending, affecting progress on the approach roads.

According to an MSRDC official, construction of the bridge pillars in the creek is progressing as planned, with the project targeted for completion by March 2028.

The Revas–Karanja Bridge is expected to provide a faster, all-weather road connection between Uran and Alibaug, reduce dependence on seasonal ferry services and improve access to industrial and transport hubs across the coastal belt. The project is part of the Revas–Reddi Coastal Road project which comprises nine creek bridges, of which work on seven has commenced. Officials expect construction to gather pace once the outstanding land acquisition and compensation issues are resolved.

Connectivity:

The bridge is expected to strengthen connectivity between the Raigad region and key infrastructure hubs, including Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Atal Setu corridor.

It is also expected to reduce the distance between the port and Alibaug from approximately 55 km to nearly 30 km, improving connectivity for commuters and freight movement.

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