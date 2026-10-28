Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Railway Technician Allegedly Loses ₹7.15 Lakh After ₹1 Credit; Retired Postman Loses ₹2.94 Lakh Via UPI

Two separate cyber fraud cases leave a railway employee and a retired postman with substantial financial losses | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: In two separate cyber fraud cases reported in Mumbai, a 57-year-old Indian Railways employee allegedly lost Rs 7.15 lakh from his bank account after receiving a credit of just Rs 1, while a 64-year-old retired postman lost Rs 2.94 lakh through unauthorised UPI transactions. Police have registered cases against unidentified persons and launched investigations.

Rs 7.15 Lakh Drained After Rs 1 Credit

According to the FIR, the complainant, Santosh Vishnu Phatji, 57, works as a senior technician at the Carriage Repair Workshop in Lower Parel. The alleged fraud took place on October 10, when he was at his workplace.

At around 3.56 pm, Phatji received a bank alert stating that Rs 49,000 had been debited from his account. He subsequently began receiving a series of messages indicating further deductions. Alarmed by the transactions, he immediately contacted his son and informed him about the incident.

His son sent him the customer care number of Central Bank of India, where Phatji held his account, and advised him to contact the bank to freeze or block it. Phatji subsequently contacted customer care and got the account blocked. However, by then, cyber fraudsters had allegedly siphoned off a total of Rs 7.15 lakh through multiple transactions.

Upon returning to his residence in Kandivali, Phatji checked the messages on his mobile phone and noticed that a credit of Rs 1 had been recorded in his bank account at around 2.37 pm on the same day. He suspects that the subsequent fraud was linked to this transaction.

In his complaint, Phatji also stated that he did not receive any bank alerts on the registered mobile number while money was being debited from his account.

He reported the incident to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930. Based on his complaint, the N.M. Joshi Marg police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

Retired Postman Loses Rs 2.94 Lakh Through UPI

In a separate incident, a 64-year-old retired postman from Worli Koliwada allegedly lost Rs 2.94 lakh from his Central Bank of India account through unauthorised UPI transactions.

According to the complaint, Sudhakar Pandurang Bandkar's mobile phone suddenly became unresponsive at around 8 pm on October 13. The phone resumed functioning on its own after approximately an hour. Similar incidents occurred again on October 15 and October 17, when the device reportedly froze before restarting after about 30 minutes.

On October 19, while attempting to make an online payment, Bandkar received a message stating, "You reached a payment limit of Rs 1 lakh in 24 hours with UPI."

His daughter subsequently checked the transaction history on his Google Pay (GPay) account and discovered several suspicious debits. An amount of Rs 98,000 had allegedly been transferred in the name of Sadik Alam on October 17 at around 12.50 pm.

Another Rs 98,000 was debited on October 18 in the name of Ajay Pradhan, followed by a further Rs 98,000 on October 19 in the name of Mrs Gulbdan. The three transactions amounted to Rs 2.94 lakh.

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Following Bandkar's complaint, the Dadar police have registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated further investigation.

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