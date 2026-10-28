Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 65-Year-Old Ghatkopar Advocate Duped Of ₹10.20 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Case Registered

Cybercriminals allegedly posing as officials threatened a Ghatkopar advocate with arrest before persuading him to transfer Rs 10.20 lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: In yet another case of cyber fraud, a 65-year-old senior advocate from Ghatkopar has allegedly been duped of Rs 10.20 lakh by cybercriminals who threatened him with arrest in a fabricated money laundering case.

The fraudsters claimed that a bank account opened using his Aadhaar details had received Rs 20 crore and that the money was being used by the Popular Front of India (PFI). The East Region Cyber Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

According to the FIR, the victim practises at the Mumbai Sessions Court and resides with his wife in Barve Nagar, Ghatkopar. On October 21, while he was at home, he received a call from an unknown mobile number.

The caller, who identified himself as Chaudhary, claimed to be from the Data Protection Department and subsequently connected him to a person introduced as his senior, Rahul Kulkarni.

Kulkarni allegedly told the advocate that 20 people had lodged complaints against him and instructed him to contact the Panchavati police station in Nashik. When the advocate explained that, owing to his age, he would be unable to visit the police station, he was told to file a complaint online.

Fraudsters Impersonate Police Officials

Soon after the call ended, the advocate received a WhatsApp video call from another individual who claimed to be Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Rao from the Nashik Panchavati police station.

Rao allegedly told the advocate that someone had used his Aadhaar card to open a bank account and obtain an ATM card with Canara Bank. He claimed that Rs 20 crore had been deposited into the account and that the funds were being used by the PFI.

He further alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had uncovered the account details during raids.

The fraudster reportedly claimed that the advocate had received a commission on the transactions and that an arrest warrant had been issued against him in connection with money laundering cases linked to the account. He also warned that the advocate's life could be in danger and threatened him with arrest if he failed to cooperate.

The following day, the alleged impersonator contacted the advocate again through a WhatsApp video call and sought details about his family members, their occupations and their daily routines, including when they returned home. He also asked about the amount of gold the family possessed. The advocate was allegedly warned not to disclose the matter to anyone.

Advocate Transfers Rs 10.20 Lakh

On October 23, Rao allegedly made another video call and instructed the advocate to transfer the cash and assets in his possession to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) until the investigation was completed, assuring him that the money would subsequently be returned.

Fearing arrest and believing the claims, the advocate transferred a total of Rs 10.20 lakh through RTGS from his State Bank of India (SBI) account to an HDFC Bank account provided by the caller.

The fraud came to light after the victim informed his 35-year-old daughter about the incident. She told him that arrests are not carried out in such a manner, prompting him to realise that he had been targeted by cybercriminals.

On October 25, the advocate contacted the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint.

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Cyber Police Launch Investigation

The East Region Cyber Police have registered an FIR against unidentified callers, account holders and other persons allegedly involved in the fraud under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify the accused and trace the money.

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