 Revamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRevamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable

Revamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable

Early this month, the GST Council reduced the GST on hotels (less than Rs 7,500/day) -- from 12 per cent to 5 per cent (without ITC). GST on buses with a seating capacity of over 10 persons was brought down to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. Similarly, the GST on art and cultural goods was also reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
The revamped GST rates, implemented from Monday, will make the country’s tourism sector more affordable, enhance public transport use, and support artisans and cultural industries, the government said. | File

New Delhi: The revamped GST rates, implemented from Monday, will make the country’s tourism sector more affordable, enhance public transport use, and support artisans and cultural industries, the government said.

Early this month, the GST Council reduced the GST on hotels (less than Rs 7,500/day) -- from 12 per cent to 5 per cent (without ITC). GST on buses with a seating capacity of over 10 persons was brought down to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. Similarly, the GST on art and cultural goods was also reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

“The reductions will strengthen the domestic tourism ecosystem, promote cultural heritage, and encourage investment in related sectors,” an official statement said.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, these reforms align with the vision of sustainable and inclusive growth, fostering job creation and investment in hospitality, transport, and traditional crafts, while also accelerating the post-pandemic recovery of India’s tourism sector,” it added.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Board 2026 Exam Dates Out: KSEAB SSLC Class 10, 2nd PUC 12 Timetable Announced; Check Full Schedule Here
Karnataka Board 2026 Exam Dates Out: KSEAB SSLC Class 10, 2nd PUC 12 Timetable Announced; Check Full Schedule Here
Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row, Police Investigate
Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row, Police Investigate
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Faints Outside Dubai Stadium After Team's 6-Wicket Loss To Team India In Super 4 Clash, Bystanders Call For CPR; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Faints Outside Dubai Stadium After Team's 6-Wicket Loss To Team India In Super 4 Clash, Bystanders Call For CPR; Video
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Goes Live For Prime Members: Top 10 Deals On Smartphones And Laptops
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Goes Live For Prime Members: Top 10 Deals On Smartphones And Laptops
Read Also
Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperative Aavin Yet To Pass On GST Benefit As Rivals Slash Prices
article-image

The lower GST rates on hotels are expected to make hotel stays more affordable for middle-class and budget travellers. It also aligns with India’s hospitality tax structure with international tourism destinations, becoming more attractive for foreign tourists.

The move is also expected to boost weekend travel, pilgrimage circuits, heritage tourism, and eco-tourism as well as encourage investment in new mid-segment hotels, homestays, and guesthouses, creating jobs and improving infrastructure.

The revamped GST on buses cuts the upfront cost of buses and minibuses, making them more accessible for fleet operators, schools, corporates, tour providers, and state transport undertakings.

It will help bring down ticket fares, especially in semi-urban and rural routes, and encourage a shift from private vehicles to shared/public transport, reducing congestion and pollution.

Read Also
Electricity Demand In India Set To Grow At 4.6% CAGR From FY26 To FY30: Report
article-image

It will also support fleet expansion and modernisation, improving comfort and safety standards in public transport.

Further, the GST reduction on art and cultural goods, which applies to statues, statuettes, original engravings, prints, lithographs, ornamental articles, stone art ware, and stone inlay work, will provide direct support to artisans, craftsmen, and sculptors.

The move will also help preserve living traditions of temple art, folk expression, miniature painting, printmaking, and stone craftsmanship, and promote Indian culture and craftsmanship globally, integrating heritage economy with modern markets, the government said.

“These GST reductions reflect a strategic effort by the government to boost India’s tourism and cultural sectors by enhancing affordability, supporting traditional artisans, and encouraging sustainable transport,” the official statement said.

Read Also
Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For Double Action On Dalal Street, After Jio, Reliance Retail’s Mega IPO Is...
article-image

"By fostering greater accessibility and preserving cultural heritage, these measures are poised to generate significant economic growth, create jobs, and promote India’s image globally as a vibrant and inclusive destination," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TruAlt Bioenergy’s ₹839-Crore IPO To Open On September 25

TruAlt Bioenergy’s ₹839-Crore IPO To Open On September 25

GST Cuts Ease Burden On Middle-Class Families: School Kits, Medicines, Toiletries, Among Other...

GST Cuts Ease Burden On Middle-Class Families: School Kits, Medicines, Toiletries, Among Other...

BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

Revamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable

Revamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable

MRF Plant Shuts Down After Workers Strike, 800 Employees Walk Out Over Insurance & Hiring Issues

MRF Plant Shuts Down After Workers Strike, 800 Employees Walk Out Over Insurance & Hiring Issues