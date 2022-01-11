Retail sales rose 7% in Dec compared to same period in 2019: RAI

Retail sales in December last year surged by 7 per cent over the pre-pandemic levels of the same period in 2019 but the pace dropped towards the last week of the month under review due to the third COVID wave, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said.

RAI stated that the growth witnessed last month is 26 per cent higher as compared to December 2020.

The impact can be seen at category level with the beauty, wellness and personal care dipping 7 per cent.

RAI further said that sales across consumer durables and IT products, sports goods, jewellery, footwear, and apparel and clothing started to lose steam.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:15 PM IST