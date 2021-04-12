Retail inflation rises to 5.52% in March

Retail inflation rose to 5.52 per cent in March, mainly on account of higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation stood at 5.03 per cent in February.

The rate of price rise in the food basket accelerated to 4.94 per cent in March, as against 3.87 per cent in the preceding month, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Inflation in 'fuel and light' category was 4.50 per cent during the month vis-a-vis 3.53 per cent in February.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected the retail inflation at 5 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 and 5.2 per cent in the first two quarters of the current fiscal.