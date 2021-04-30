Results: Jio Platforms reports a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,508 crore, an increase of 47.5% YoY

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 18,278 crore. The company stated consolidated net profit of Rs 3,508 crore, an increase of 47.5 per cent year on year.

The total customer base as on March 31, 2021 was 426.2 million. Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said, “Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society. Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country. Jio’s on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. Jio’s focus remains on making lives easy for all citizens through our digital solutions while ensuring safety of our employees and partners.

Despite Covid-19 related challenges, JPL closed its first full year of operations with revenue and EBITDA of Rs 73,503 crore and Rs 32,359 crore respectively. "This has been driven by strong 45 per cent YoY EBITDA growth at RJIL on the back of continued subscriber traction and higher ARPU," stated the company.

The quarterly JPL operating revenue was Rs 18,278 crore, sequential decline led by transition to bill and keep regime and lower number of days during the quarter.

The net profit in Q4FY21 for JPL increased 47.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,508 crore (FY21 net profit at Rs 12,537 crore).