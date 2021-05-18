Results: JBM Auto net profit rises over two-fold at Rs 32.72 cr in Q4

Auto components major JBM Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 32.72 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 on the back of robust sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.62 crore in the year-ago quarter, JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 744.88 crore as against Rs 475.21 crore in the same period of the previous year, it added.

The components division clocked revenue of Rs 514.17 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 314.07 crore in the year-ago quarter, while the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) business had revenue of Rs 187.46 crore, up from Rs 99.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the financial year ended March 31, consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 49.30 crore as against Rs 69.22 crore in 2019-20, a decline of 29 per cent, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the financial year 2020-21 was at Rs 1,982.04 crore as against Rs 1,946.73 crore in the financial year 2019-20, it added.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Tuesday has recommended a 30 per cent dividend of Rs 1.50 per share on a fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders, the company said.

JBM Auto also said its board has appointed its director Nishant Arya as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director with effect from May 18, 2021, for a period of three years