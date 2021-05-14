Results: Dr Reddy's profit declines 29% to Rs 557 crore in Q4

"In FY 21, we continued to grow across all our businesses, enhance productivity and strengthen our development pipeline," Dr Reddy''s Laboratories Co-Chairman and MD G V Prasad said.

The company is prioritising its efforts to launch Sputnik V vaccine across India while working on the development and commercialisation of several drugs for the treatment of mild to severe COVID 19 infections, he added.

The drug maker said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint which alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper payments by or on behalf of the company in violation of US anti-corruption laws.

A legal firm is conducting the investigation at the instruction of a committee of the company's board, it added.

Dr Reddy's noted that it has disclosed the matter to the US Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Securities Exchange Board of India.

"While the matter may result in government enforcement actions against the company in the United States and/or foreign jurisdictions, which could lead to civil and criminal sanctions under relevant laws, the probability of such action and the outcome are not reasonably ascertainable at this time," it added.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share of Rs 5 face value (500 percent) for financial year 2020-21.

At 2.11 PM, Dr Reddy's shares were trading 89.75 or 1.69 percent down at Rs 5,211.70 apiece on the BSE.