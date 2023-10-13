Restaurant Brands Asia Allots 2,90,126 Equity Shares To Eligible Employees |

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited on Friday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company's Board of Directors, in accordance with SEBI Listing Regulations and the exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the Scheme 2015, has approved the allotment of 2,90,126 fully paid-up equity shares. Each of these shares has a face value of Rs. 10.

The resolution to approve this allotment was passed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee through circulation on October 13, 2023, at 9:29 a.m. IST.

These newly allotted shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

As a result of this allotment, there has been a consequent increase in the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited. Prior to the allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital with a face value of Rs. 10 each stood at 4,94,78,08,500. After the allotment of 2,90,126 equity shares, the total issued and paid-up equity share capital has risen to 4,95,07,09,760.

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited shares

The shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited on Friday at 1:37 pm IST were at Rs 123.05, down by 1.44 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)