Restaurants Brand Asia Fined Rs 5,57,371 For Failure To File Form-240 |

Restaurants Brand Asia formerly known as Burger King has been fined Rs 1,21,168 and an interest of Rs 4,36,203 by the Commercial Taxes Department for failure to file Form-240, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The fine by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Department of Commercial Taxes, Government of Karnataka was charged for the failure to file Form-240 for the period 2015- 16 and delayed discharge of the tax as per Form 240.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Company."

Restaurant Brands Asia ESOPS

Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) in June announced the allotment of 37,857 equity shares to employees as stock option under the BK Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2015.

Restaurant Brands Asia shares

The shares of Restaurant Brands Asia on Tuesday closed at Rs 116, down by 5.23 per cent.