Replus Engitech To Supply 1.5 GWh BESS Capacity To Indus Towers Over Two Years

Indus Towers |

Mumbai: Replus Engitech Private Limited, a subsidiary of HEG Advanced Materials Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Towers Limited to explore collaboration on Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions for telecom infrastructure in India.

Production Capacity Commitment

Under the MoU, Replus Engitech will make available dedicated BESS production capacity of 1.5 GWh over a two-year period. This capacity is intended to support the energy requirements of telecom infrastructure.

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Technology Expansion

Replus plans to expand its portfolio of telecom energy storage solutions to include higher-capacity battery systems. The company will also explore emerging technologies like sodium-ion batteries to enhance reliability, energy efficiency, and lifecycle performance across telecom applications.

Strategic Importance

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, HEG Advanced Materials Limited, said the initiative reflects an opportunity to build a made-in-India energy storage ecosystem for critical infrastructure. He added that Replus is building manufacturing scale, technology capabilities, and an innovation platform to address evolving requirements and contribute to India's energy transition.

Future-Ready Solutions

Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Replus Engitech Private Limited, stated that the initiative aims to build manufacturing scale and technology capabilities for telecom infrastructure. Shah noted the ambition to combine innovation, reliability, and Indian engineering to create future-ready energy storage solutions.

Domestic Manufacturing

Replus aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and advance next-generation battery technologies. This effort supports a resilient indigenous energy storage ecosystem and the evolving requirements of India's telecom sector.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.