 Indus Towers Appoints Venkatesh Tiwari As New Chief Operating Officer, Effective April 1, 2026
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Indus Towers Appoints Venkatesh Tiwari As New Chief Operating Officer, Effective April 1, 2026

Indus Towers has announced the appointment of Venkatesh Tiwari as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 1, 2026. Tiwari will succeed Tejinder Singh Kalra, who is retiring on August 31, 2026. To ensure a smooth transition, Kalra will continue as COO until June 30, 2026, and will remain with the company thereafter in a non-senior management role until retirement.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
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Indus Towers has announced the appointment of Venkatesh Tiwari as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 1, 2026. |

New Delhi: Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Tuesday announced the appointment of Venkatesh Tiwari as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 1, 2026. Tiwari will succeed Tejinder Singh Kalra, who is set to retire from the company upon attaining superannuation on August 31, 2026.

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To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Kalra will continue to serve in his capacity as COO until June 30, 2026, Indus Towers said in a regulatory filing. "With effect from July 1, 2026, he (Kalra) shall cease to be a senior management personnel of the company and shall continue with the company thereafter until his retirement to facilitate a structured transition process," the filing said.

Tiwari brings nearly 28 years of leadership experience across e-commerce, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and logistics. He joins Indus Towers from Amazon, where he led multiple roles and headed Amazon Now, Seller Fulfilment, and 3PL channels. Prior to his stint at Amazon, Tiwari worked with Samsung, Airtel, and Perfetti. 

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