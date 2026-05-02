Indus Towers Profit Edges Up To ₹1,793 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Grows 4.8% YoY

Indus Towers’ financial performance in Q4 FY26 remained stable on a year-on-year basis. |

Mumbai: Indus Towers reported a marginal 0.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,793 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 4.8 percent to Rupees 8,101 crore. Sequentially, profit improved from Rupees 1,776 crore in Q3, although revenue slipped from Rupees 8,146 crore. The quarterly trend indicates stable earnings momentum with mild moderation in topline growth.

Steady quarterly performance

Indus Towers’ financial performance in Q4 FY26 remained stable on a year-on-year basis. Revenue rose to Rupees 8,101 crore compared to Rupees 7,727 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a growth of Rupees 374 crore. Net profit stood at Rupees 1,793 crore, marginally higher than Rupees 1,779 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, revenue declined by Rupees 45 crore, while profit improved by Rupees 17 crore, indicating controlled cost dynamics and steady margins.

Sequential growth moderates

Sequentially, operating performance showed slight moderation. EBITDA declined to Rupees 4,464 crore from Rupees 4,508 crore in Q3 FY26, a drop of Rupees 44 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 55.1 percent versus 55.3 percent in the previous quarter. Total expenses rose to Rupees 3,637 crore, up from Rupees 3,332 crore in the year-ago period, primarily driven by power and fuel costs, which remained the largest expense component.

Profitability remains stable

Profit before tax stood at Rupees 2,365 crore, largely unchanged year-on-year. Finance costs increased 4.5 percent to Rupees 376 crore, while depreciation remained significant at Rupees 1,837 crore. Despite these pressures, earnings per share improved marginally to Rupees 6.80 compared to Rupees 6.73 in Q3 and Rupees 6.75 in Q4 FY25, reflecting stable bottom-line performance.

Full-year performance under pressure

For the full year FY26, the company reported revenue of Rupees 32,493 crore, registering a 7.9 percent increase over Rupees 30,123 crore in FY25. However, net profit declined sharply by 28.1 percent to Rupees 7,145 crore from Rupees 9,932 crore, indicating pressure on annual profitability despite steady revenue growth.

Operational momentum continues

Operationally, Indus Towers continued network expansion during the quarter. The company ended Q4 FY26 with 264,514 towers and 428,014 co-locations, reflecting continued infrastructure growth and stable tenancy levels across its portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.