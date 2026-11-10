Remsons Industries Q2 Profit Climbs 15% To ₹4.7 Crore, Revenue Rises 17% As Rahul Desai Takes Charge As CEO

Remsons Industries posts 15 percent growth in Q2 profit to Rs 4.7 crore. |

New Delhi: Automotive components manufacturer Remsons Industries reported a 15% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, supported by higher revenue and steady business performance.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 17.21% to ₹135.5 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹115.6 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting growth in its automotive components business.

Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of FY27, Remsons Industries recorded revenue of ₹255.2 crore, compared with ₹215.2 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

However, profitability remained largely unchanged despite the increase in revenue. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹7.6 crore during the April-September period, against ₹7.7 crore a year earlier.

The figures indicate that while the company achieved stronger sales growth, the improvement did not translate into higher earnings during the first half.

The September quarter nevertheless showed positive momentum, with both revenue and net profit registering double-digit growth.

Leadership Transition

Alongside its financial performance, Remsons Industries announced the appointment of Rahul Desai as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 3, 2026.

The appointment forms part of the company's leadership transition aimed at supporting its next phase of expansion and strengthening operational performance.

Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Kejriwal said the company would continue focusing on sustainable growth, portfolio expansion and operational execution under the new leadership.

He emphasised that the company's strategic priorities remain unchanged, including strengthening its core business, moving further up the value chain and introducing additional products.

Growth Strategy

Remsons Industries manufactures automotive components for original equipment manufacturers and supplies products to domestic and international automobile companies.

The company aims to strengthen its market position through product diversification, improved operational efficiency and deeper relationships with automotive manufacturers.

Its latest quarterly performance highlights revenue growth alongside a renewed leadership focus on long-term business expansion.

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