Relief package to telecom firms kept under wraps

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a relief package for the stressed telecom sector but the package was kept under wraps for disclosing it only on Tuesday before the Supreme Court.

Sources said the government does not want another knock on its knuckles from the Supreme Court that pulled it up on February 14 and summoned on Tuesday a low-rank officer ordering no action against the telecom companies in defiance of the Court's order in October to recover from them the "adjusted gross revenue" (AGR) dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. The telcos were also pulled up for not sticking to the court's deadline of January 23 to make the payments.