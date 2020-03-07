Vodafone Idea likely to pay Rs 3,500 cr as AGR dues to telecom department on March 9

Read also sought government assistance to keep the company afloat in the industry, the sources added.

Sources also said that during his meeting, Prasad, however, made it clear that the government is against a monopoly in the telecom sector and wants Vodafone Idea to survive and remain invested in India.

The sources said the minister conveyed India's growing economic clout and its attractiveness to foreign investors, as also the enormous size of its market.

Sources said Read also acknowledged that the AGR issue should have been addressed long back by the company.

Government sources said Vodafone Idea will have to pay at least the principal amount of its AGR dues at the earliest.

