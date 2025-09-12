Relief For Households As Milk Gets Cheaper, Amul & Mother Dairy To Cut Milk Prices From September 22

Milk Prices to Drop from September 22. |

Mumbai: Milk is a basic need for every home. To help people fight rising prices, the government has taken a big step. From September 22, major dairy brands like Amul and Mother Dairy will reduce the price of UHT (Tetra Pack) milk.

This is because the 5 percent GST on Tetra Pack milk has been removed in the latest GST Council meeting. Now, no GST will be charged on this type of milk.

What is UHT or Tetra Pack Milk?

UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) or Tetra Pack milk is packaged milk that can be stored for a long time without refrigeration. It is used by families who need to store milk for days or weeks.

No GST on Pouch Milk Already

Milk sold in plastic pouches or token milk was already GST-free, and it will continue to remain so. This price cut will only apply to Tetra Pack milk.

How Will This Help Families?

Families that use long-life packaged milk will now save money. This is especially helpful for:

- Working families

- Students

- Areas with limited refrigeration

- Emergency storage of milk

Current Prices Before GST Cut

Here's how much milk costs (as of May 2025):

Amul Prices (per litre):

Full Cream (Amul Gold): Rs 69

Toned Milk (Amul Fresh): Rs 57

Tea Special: Rs 63

Buffalo Milk: Rs 75

Cow Milk: Rs 58

Mother Dairy Prices (per litre):

Full Cream: Rs 69

Toned Milk: Rs 57

Buffalo Milk: Rs 74

Cow Milk: Rs 59

Double Toned: Rs 51

Token Milk: Rs 54

Price Cut Coming Soon

Now that GST is removed from Tetra Pack milk, companies like Amul and Mother Dairy may soon announce new, lower prices.

This won’t affect pouch or token milk, because they were already GST-free.