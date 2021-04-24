Reliance’s Hathway Cable & Datacom to launch OFS for Rs 442 crore on April 26

Coming Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) - promoted Hathway Cable & Datacom will launch an offer for sale (OFS) for the second time in a month's time. The company will be launching a share sale worth Rs 442 crore, stated the news report.

According to Business Standard , with this OFS, the company will offload 205.44 million shares or an 11.61 per cent stake. This will be at a floor price of Rs 21.50.

Promoter group firms that will sell shares are Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings.