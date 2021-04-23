Mukesh Ambani's Reliance buys British's iconic Country Club Stoke Park for £57 million

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has acquired the Stoke Park Limited. The company made this purchase of £ 57 million (Rs 592.615 crore).

RIL informed the exchange about this acquisition.

RIIHL will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations. Mayer Brown International LLP and Khaitan & Co acted as legal counsels for the transaction, and Ernst & Young UK advised on financial and tax matters.

Stoke Park Limited owns and manages sporting and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, UK. The facilities include a hotel, conference facilities, sports facilities and one of the highest rated golf courses in Europe.

Stoke Park has always had a close relationship to Pinewood Studios and the British film industry. Two James Bond movies -- Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) were filmed at Stoke Park. The epic duel between James Bond (Sean Connery) and Goldfinger (Gert Frobe) is still considered to be the most famous game of golf in cinematic history, the park stated in its website.

Scenes like mini-break and rowing scenes from Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) starring Hugh Grant, Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth was filmed here.

This is a second major acquisition made by Ambani's company in United Kingdom. His company had also purchased British’s iconic toy chain in 2019 to strengthen its retail footprint as part of the ongoing transformation of the oil-and-chemicals conglomerate RIL. With Stoke Park's acquisition, the company will add to the consumer and hospitality footprint of the group. The group already has investments in EIH Ltd (Oberoi Hotels) and is developing state-of-the-art convention centre, hotel and manged residences in BKC Mumbai.