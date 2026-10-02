Reliance Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Biogas Investment In Andhra Pradesh, Anant Ambani Projects Over 3 Lakh Jobs

Reliance Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Biogas Investment In Andhra Pradesh |

Madanapalle: Reliance Industries plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh to establish compressed biogas plants, executive director Anant M Ambani said.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture, he said the projects could create over 3 lakh jobs.

He projected nearly Rs 60,000 crore in revenue for the state over the coming decades.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Biogas Plan

Ambani said the investment would support cleaner energy and open new income opportunities for farmers.

Compressed biogas, or CBG, is produced from organic material such as agricultural residue, animal dung and food waste.

The renewable fuel can replace conventional natural gas in transport, industrial and commercial uses.

Converting waste into fuel can also reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and produce nutrient-rich manure.

Rayalaseema Agriculture Hub Takes Shape

Ambani said the proposed Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub is backed by an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

The initiative aims to encourage technology-led agriculture and strengthen rural enterprise in the region.

Reliance is also investing in clean-energy projects in Rayalaseema and exploring advanced manufacturing opportunities, he said.

He cited state government figures showing 388 mega projects approved since June 2024, involving commitments exceeding Rs 14 lakh crore and potential employment for nearly 11 lakh people.

Artificial Intelligence Meets Farming Knowledge

The Indian School of Agriculture will combine modern technology with farmers’ practical knowledge, according to Ambani.

Applications could include pest prediction, drone monitoring, precision irrigation, robotics and market price information.

Reliance would support the institution through investment, technical expertise, digital tools and industry partnerships, he said.

Jio To Expand Farmer Training

Jio plans to collaborate with the school to deliver training in Indian languages through village-based virtual classrooms.

Rural youth could be trained to help farmers use digital services across villages.

Ambani also highlighted Jio Krishi, Reliance’s bio-energy research centre in Jamnagar and possible cooperation with Vantara’s proposed wildlife and veterinary sciences university.