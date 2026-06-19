Reliance Industries Posts Record FY26 Financials, Capex Tops ₹1.44 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported a record capital expenditure of ₹1,44,271 crore ($15.2 billion) in FY26, alongside strong financial performance across all key metrics.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose 9.8% year-on-year to ₹11,75,919 crore ($124 billion), marking its highest-ever annual revenue.

Announcing the results at the 49th Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance delivered record revenue, EBITDA, and net profit despite global economic challenges.

The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹2,07,911 crore ($21.9 billion), successfully achieving its long-term commitment of doubling EBITDA over five years.

In comparison, FY21 EBITDA was ₹97,580 crore. Net profit for FY26 came in at ₹95,754 crore ($10.1 billion), reflecting a 17.8% year-on-year growth.

Ambani highlighted that Reliance’s capex over the last five years totaled ₹6,48,428 crore ($68.4 billion), making it the largest capital spender among Indian companies.

He said Reliance accounted for nearly one-third of the total capital investment made by India’s top 50 corporates during this period.

He emphasized that the company’s sustained investments reflect its role in national development and inclusive growth.

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Reliance also maintained its position as a major contributor to India’s economy, with exports worth ₹2,78,808 crore ($29.4 billion), accounting for 6.7% of India’s total merchandise exports.

The company contributed ₹2,16,472 crore ($22.8 billion) to the national exchequer, making it one of the largest taxpayers in the country. CSR spending rose to ₹2,248 crore ($237 million), which Ambani said was the highest by any single Indian company.

Ambani credited disciplined capital allocation, strong cash flows, and risk management for the company’s performance.

He also noted improved global credit ratings, with S&P upgrading Reliance to A- and Moody’s to Baa1, both significantly above India’s sovereign rating.

He said these milestones reinforce Reliance’s position as a key driver of India’s economic growth, investment, and industrial expansion.