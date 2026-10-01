Anant Ambani Appointed Professor Of Practice In Sustainability At UK’s Newcastle University |

Anant Ambani has added an academic role to his growing work in sustainability and conservation after being appointed Professor of Practice in Sustainability at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. The university conferred the position in recognition of his work spanning clean-energy transition, biodiversity conservation, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

The appointment is designed to bring Ambani’s industry experience into an academic setting, allowing him to engage with students and contribute practical perspectives on some of the world's pressing sustainability challenges. The university said his work closely aligns with its own focus on conservation, biodiversity and the transition towards a more sustainable future.

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Ambani, an Executive Director at Reliance Industries, has been involved in the company's transition towards a new-energy business. His areas of work include solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, circular materials, carbon capture, clean fuels and next-generation energy technologies. Reliance has set a goal of becoming a net-carbon-zero company by 2035.

A major part of this transition is the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is being developed as an integrated clean-energy manufacturing ecosystem. The broader initiative covers technologies including solar energy, green hydrogen, battery storage and fuel cells, forming part of Reliance's plans to expand its presence in the new-energy sector.

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Ambani's sustainability work also extends beyond industrial energy. He founded Vantara, a 3,500-acre wildlife rescue and conservation initiative in Jamnagar focused on the rescue, rehabilitation and protection of injured, abused and endangered animals. The facility has become particularly known for its specialised elephant-care and rehabilitation programmes.

According to Newcastle University, Vantara's work includes the rehabilitation of a wide range of species and is supported by specialised veterinary infrastructure. The initiative's work in animal welfare and conservation was among the areas highlighted by the university while recognising Ambani.

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The appointment was formally marked by a ceremony at King's Hall in Newcastle University's historic Armstrong Building, where Ambani received his Professor of Practice certificate. He also delivered a lecture titled The Road To A Sustainable Tomorrow, speaking about the need for sustainability and conservation to become a broader global movement.