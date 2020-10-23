Reliance JioFiber adds JioNews, will it help news flow in India?

Mumbai-based Reliance Jio, India’s telecommunications giant, made headlines at the end of August as it announced that JioNews is now available to JioFiber users via their Jio set-top-box. Launched in 2019, JioNews is a news aggregator similar to Google News and Apple News platforms.

Currently, JioFiber is fifth in the country in terms of its number of broadband subscribers. However, the company hopes that this number will rise as customers now have access to a free news service that provides 350 e-papers and over 800 magazines. Its content varies massively, and it includes picture galleries, videos, and support for multiple languages, including regional ones.

The move marks the first time an Indian broadband service is offering access to a digital news service, and it has people wondering what it will mean for the flow of news in India, especially in the age of post-truth and fake news.

Pandemic shifts people away from digital to traditional media

As 2020 threw everyone for a loop, everyone is wondering about the inevitable impact on the Indian economy and how things will change. Adjustments in spending habits are apparent, but so is a surge in demand when it comes to traditional media outlets. Enormous Brands, a Mumbai-based consumer services company, notes that high-income households are reactivating their cable subscriptions.

While there’s a noticeable shift happening, as people are moving away from old methods of acquiring news, nostalgia lingers, as many Indian consumers say that they miss their old ways. Reading the newspaper or watching TV with family was a terrific bonding experience. Though despite the positive aspects of these customs, people are succumbing to convenience, and many during this period switched over to reading newspapers online.