Reliance Jio profits zoomed by 183% to Rs 2,520 crore in June quarter

Reliance Jio reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,520 crore up by 182.8% Y-o-Y.

ARPU during the quarter of Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month.

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of Rs 1,420 crore GB by 30.2% YoY with strong customer engagement and best-in-class network performance.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said: "Jio started with a vision of connecting everything by building a robust and secure wireless and digital network and extending the benefits of digital connectivity to everyone in India. Thirteen investors, which include the largest technology companies and investors globally, now share a common vision with us".

Jio Platforms with partnerships across promising Indian startups and globally renowned technology companies is set to drive the next leg of hyper growth for digital businesses, he said.

"Our growth strategy is aimed at meeting the needs of all the 1.3 billion Indians. We remain focused on playing a leading role India's transformation into a Digital Society," Ambani said.