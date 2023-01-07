e-Paper Get App
Reliance Jio 5G services launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Jio has brought a revolution in the telephone sector. We were the first to give permission to Jio to lay fiber optical line by going out of line

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Reliance Jio 5G services launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur | Image: Reliance Jio (Representative)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the Reliance Jio 5G services in three cities from Jaipur on Saturday.

In Bhamashah Techno Hub, Gehlot started high speed Internet service by pressing the button. The company is launching this service in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur from Saturday.

In the programme, the Chief Minister said that maximum data is being used in Rajasthan, which has its own meaning. Now you need to set a target and take 5G service to every village, he told Reliance officials adding that - Internet has become like opium. When five people sit together, they don't talk to themselves. They just get lost on the Internet and are immersed in the phone.

Gehlot said that Jio has brought a revolution in the telephone sector. We were the first to give permission to Jio to lay fiber optical line by going out of line.

In the launch programme, Reliance's Rajasthan head Umesh Bhandari said that 5G service will be started everywhere in India by December 2023. Jio has installed 18,000 towers in Rajasthan.

He said that by the end of this month, 5G service will be started in Kota as well. After this, users in Bikaner and Ajmer will also get the benefit of 5G service in February.

Commenting at the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to commence Jio True 5G services in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the state."

" Jio is the operator of choice in Rajasthan. Currently, Jio is the only 5G network in the state and this launch is a dedication to the love and support showered by the people of Rajasthan."

