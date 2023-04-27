 Reliance Industry rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.50 lakh as stock options
The shares worth Rs 10 each were allotted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Reliance Industry on Thursday allotted 15,000 shares worth Rs 1,50,000 as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 10 each were allotted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.

Reliance Industry results

The company in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023 reported a jump in total income to Rs 2,19,294 crore and its net profit grew up to Rs 21,327 crore.

Reliance Industry last month announced the appointment of Srikanth Venkatachari as the new CFO.

Reliance Industry shares

The shares of Reliance Industry on Thursday at 11:45 am IST were at Rs 2,370.15, up by 0.34 per cent.

