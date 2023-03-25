 Reliance Industries appoints Srikanth Venkatachari as new CFO
Current CFO Alok Agarwal also to become senior advisor to CMD from June 1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Reliance Industries appoints Srikanth Venkatachari as new CFO | Image: RIL (Representative)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has appointed Srikanth Venkatachari as the new chief financial officer from Jun 1, the company said in an exchange filing.

Since 2011, Venkatachari has served as the business's joint chief financial officer.

Alok Agarwal, the current CFO, will start a new position as senior advisor to the chairman and managing director on June 1, the company added.

The company said that Agarwal will be helping the chairman with a wide array of strategic issues.

Shares of the company ended 1.9% lower at ₹2203.30 on NSE, on Friday.

article-image

