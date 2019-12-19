Reliance Industries Limited is biggest wealth creator after 7 years

Mumbai: After a gap of seven years, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has once again emerged as the biggest wealth creator over 2014-19 with the highest ever figures of Rs 5.6 lakh crore.

According to the Motilal Oswal 24th Annual Wealth Creation Study 2019, RIL, Indiabulls Ventures and IndusInd Bank are the biggest, fastest and most consistent wealth creators, respectively, between 2014 and 2019.

The Rs 5.6 lakh crore wealth created by Reliance is the highest ever so far by a huge margin.

One of the big findings of the survey is that state-owned companies have become marginalised in wealth creation with their share collapsing from 51% in 2005 to 6% in 2019.The financials sector is the largest wealth creating sector between 2014 and 2019.

Indiabulls Ventures has emerged as the fastest wealth creator over 2014-19 with stock returns at a whopping 78% CAGR.

