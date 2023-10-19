Relevance Of Water Bodies In Vastu Shastra And Its Impact On Residents

In Vastu, there are various types of water bodies that can be incorporated into our surroundings to harness their unique energies. Understanding the different types of water bodies and their symbolism is crucial for creating a balanced and prosperous environment.

Natural lakes and ponds are considered highly auspicious in Vastu. They symbolise abundance, wealth, and opportunities. Placing a lake or pond in the northeast area of your property or garden can attract positive energies and enhance your financial prospects.

Flowing rivers and streams represent the constant flow of opportunities and abundance. They are associated with career growth, business success, and the accumulation of wealth. Incorporating a river or stream-like water feature in your office or workspace can stimulate career advancement and attract new opportunities.

Indoor water fountains are popular in Vastu for their ability to enhance the flow of positive energy and create a soothing ambience. They symbolise wealth, prosperity, and the rejuvenation of energy. Placing a water fountain in the wealth area or near the entrance of your home can invite abundance and good fortune.

Aquariums are considered powerful Vastu tools for attracting wealth, prosperity, and good luck. The movement of fish in the water represents the flow of energy and the circulation of wealth. Placing an aquarium in the wealth area or the southeast corner of your living room or office can activate financial opportunities and bring prosperity.

Tabletop waterfalls are smaller water features that can be placed on desks, tabletops, or shelves. They symbolize wealth, abundance, and success. Incorporating a tabletop waterfall in your workspace can enhance productivity, attract financial opportunities, and create a harmonious and balanced environment.

Even any art representing water can be included in this list.

(The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject)

