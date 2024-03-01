Regional Industrial Conclave 2024: Adani Group Vows Investments Worth ₹75,000 For Madhya Pradesh

Pranav Adani | File

Madhya Pradesh as a state is looking forward to expanding its footprint in inviting and accruing investments. The state has in the past garnered myriad laurels in multiple facets including cleanliness, as Indore time and again has topped the charts of the cleanest cities in India.

The Regional Industries Conclave 2024 was inaugurated by the state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The event is being organised by Madhya Pradesh's Invest Madhya Pradesh initiative.

Rs 18,000 Crore investment in MP

Many famed names of the industry were among the dais. Adani group director, Pranav Adani was also there to mark the event. Adani also addressed the conclave. In his address, accommodating the gravity of the moment, Adani said, "I pay homage to the divine land of Ujjain. The knowledge bestowed by Lord Krishna in the form of the Bhagavad Gita five thousand years ago still guides us all today."

"Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country, and I have no hesitation in

saying that the future belongs to Madhya Pradesh. Our successful Hon.

Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, is working hard to take this nation to the pinnacle of glory. It is clearly visible that under the leadership of Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh will play a significant role in fulfilling this commitment."

Adani lauded the government for the advancement that the state had achieved under them. He went on to enumerate Adani group's avenues, and boasted of the Rs 18,000 crore investment that the group had done in the state. This in turn created 11,000 employment opportunities across the state, added Pranav Adani.

Further investment of more than Rs 75,000 crore

Adani vowed to increase his firm investment further to Rs 75,000 crore in the coming years. In which Rs 5,000 crore will be utilized to build the Mahakaal Expressway from Ujjain, to Bhopal, through Indore.

Adani also spoke capital influx in mega projects including the Mahan Energen plant in Singrauli, which will see an investment of close to Rs 30,000 crore, upgrading the plant's capacity from its current 1,200 megawatts to a massive 4,400 megawatts. In addition an investment of Rs 28,000 crore was also invoked to set up 3410 MW capacity Pumped Storage Projects.

Adani concluded his address by lauding the state CM Yadav, saying, "I believe I speak for everyone present here today that, under your decisive and inspiring leadership, this state will accelerate faster than ever before on its mission of transformation, industrial development and prosperity-for-all."