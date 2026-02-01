 'Reform Express On Its Way': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pledges Inclusive Growth In 2026-27 Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the 2026-27 Budget, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing reforms, calling it the "Reform Express." The focus remains on inclusive growth, ensuring resources & opportunities reach farmers, scheduled castes, tribes, & youth. Key reforms like GST & labor codes will continue to drive economic momentum & uplift underprivileged communities.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the "Reform Express" is on its way and the government will keep the momentum.

"Our Kartavya is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities," she said.

Presenting the Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15.

The "Reform Express is on its way" and the momentum will continue, Sitharaman said.

The government's Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people, she said and emphasised that the Sankalp is to focus on poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

