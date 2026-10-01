Redington Partners OPSWAT For Critical Infrastructure Protection In Middle East, Africa, CIS

Redington |

Mumbai: Redington Limited announced on October 1, 2026, a distribution partnership with OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance critical infrastructure protection across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Levant, Türkiye, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Partnership Details

The partnership integrates OPSWAT's CIP portfolio with Redington's on-the-ground sales, technical support, warehousing, logistics, and financing capabilities. This will broaden access to specialised protection for segmented, air-gapped, and operational technology (OT) environments.

Market Focus

The agreement will initially focus on MetaDefender Kiosk and MetaDefender Optical Diode solutions for government, defence, and OT sectors. Redington's local stockholding and technical resources will facilitate deployment in a region with diverse procurement needs and supply-chain pressures.

Regional Impact

Hussam Sidani, Regional Vice President – META, OPSWAT, stated that Redington brings resilience across financial stability, regional stock, logistics, and managed services programmes like DigiGlass. These aspects help partners manage complex projects and ensure smooth hardware-led deployments.

Expert Commentary

Sayantan Dev, Chief Executive Officer, Software Solutions Group, Redington, said the partnership aims to strengthen cyber resilience. It will address AI-driven risks and develop solutions to protect the critical infrastructure businesses and economies rely on.

Read Also Redington Appoints V S Hariharan As The Group CEO

Implementation Timeline

During the initial 12 months, OPSWAT and Redington will prioritise Africa, Türkiye, and CIS markets. Activities will include recruiting and certifying partners, pipeline development, and securing early customer references.

Company Information

Redington Limited, a Fortune India 500 company, operates in over 40 markets and collaborates with over 440 brands and more than 70,000 channel partners. OPSWAT has protected critical infrastructure since 2002 through its AI-powered cybersecurity platform.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.